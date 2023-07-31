Nanotech used to grow eye cells as a potential treatment for blindness

Researchers have used 3D nanotechnology to successfully grow human retinal cells, opening the door to a new way of treating age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world.

In age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the macula, the part of the retina that controls sharp, straight-ahead vision, deteriorates and causes blurring in the central field of vision.

There are two types of AMD, ‘dry’ and ‘wet.’ Dry AMD is where the RPE cells in the macula break down, causing vision loss over time. It’s the most common type and mostly affects older people. In the rarer wet AMD, abnormal blood vessel growth into the macula causes fluid and blood leakage, damaging the retina and destruction of the RPE cells, leading to a rapid loss of vision.

A new study by researchers at the Anglia Ruskin University in the UK has looked at whether it’s possible to replace damaged RPE cells with fresh ones grown using nanotechnology.

To do this, they turned to electrospinning, the process of fabricating a 3D nanofibrous scaffold by drawing polymer fluid through an electric field, breaking the liquid down into ultrathin microscopic fibers. To the researchers' knowledge, it’s the first time electrospinning has been used to create a scaffold on which RPE cells could be grown.

The scaffold was created using a combination of two polymers, polyacrylonitrile (PAN) and Jeffamine, chosen for their high mechanical strength and ability to mix with water. It was treated with fluocinolone acetonide, a common topical steroid medication used to reduce inflammation caused by skin conditions. The researchers used it here to reduce the likelihood of the scaffold causing an inflammatory response.

The researchers found that their anti-inflammatory-coated scaffold enhanced the growth, differentiation and functionality of RPE cells. They were able to grow cells that remained healthy and viable for up to 150 days.

“In the past, scientists would grow cells on a flat surface, which is not biologically relevant,” said Barbara Pierscionek, corresponding author of the study. “Using these new techniques, the cell line has been shown to thrive in the 3D environment provided by the scaffolds.”

The researchers say their novel technique offers a promising way to treat sight conditions like AMD. They’re now working on ways of transplanting these freshly grown cells into the human eye.

The study was published in the journal Materials & Design.

Source: Anglia Ruskin University