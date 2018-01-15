Should a woman wish to know if she's ovulating, she can find out by checking a sample of her saliva for what's known as luteinizing hormone. Although there are already kits that allow users to check samples "the old-fashioned way," me.mum reportedly lets them do it quicker and easier – on their smartphone.

The hardware end of me.mum consists of a case that goes over the phone, and a lipstick-tube-shaped applicator that magnetically mounts on that case, over the phone's camera.

The user launches the me.mum app, then uses her finger to smear a drop of her saliva across the Petri dish built into the top of the applicator. Once that sample dries, any luteinizing hormone present in it will be optically detected, and the user will be alerted that she's in the fertile phase of her cycle.