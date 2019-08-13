Mercedes rebuilds 1932 SSKL silver arrow for Pebble BeachView gallery - 10 images
Mercedes-Benz Classic, the restoration arm of Mercedes, has reconstructed a streamlined race car from 1932. The SSKL will be showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 2019 as part of the event's "125 Years of Motorsport" theme. A 1938 Mercedes-Benz 320 n combination coupe (W 142) will also be shown.
The Pebble Beach Concours begins with a dream tour, which drives from Pebble Beach to Carmel-by-the-Sea in a 17-mile journey along the Monterey Coast of California. This tradition, called, appropriately enough, the 17 Mile Drive, kicks off the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 15, 2019. The Concours runs through the 18th.
Mercedes-Benz wants to showcase its sportiness as the oldest luxury car brand in the world and will do so beginning with an 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen – the one that started it all. Several other models, including a 1903 Mercedes-Simplex 40 hp and the Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 electric vehicle inspired by it will also be on show, along with several other racing and sports cars
But pride of place in the Mercedes-Benz pavilion will be a full reproduction of a 1932 Mercedes-Benz SSKL. This car, dubbed the "Silver Arrow" in a radio report when it debuted, was created laboriously from historical drawings and documents. Most of those materials came from the Mercedes-Benz archives, but some came from the descendents of the car's creator, Reinhard von Koenig-Faschenfeld.
The SSKL was based on the Mercedes production model SSK (aka "W06") sold between 1928 and 1932. SSK stands for Super Sport Kurz ("Super Sport Short") and is derived from the car's short wheelbase. One of the most highly regarded cars of the era, the SSK generated 240 hp (300 ho with supercharger) and boasted a top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph). It also inspired the SSKL, a stripped down, lighter-weight version of the SSK with a streamlined body design.
The SSKL was produced as a race-only vehicle after the multiple wins of the SSK in several events, culminating in the 1931 Mille Miglia race. Only about five original SSK models remain on the road and the SSKL was lost long ago to history.
The reconstructed SSKL made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but will make its driving premiere at Pebble Beach.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
