Mercedes-Benz wants to showcase its sportiness as the oldest luxury car brand in the world and will do so beginning with an 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen – the one that started it all. Several other models, including a 1903 Mercedes-Simplex 40 hp and the Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 electric vehicle inspired by it will also be on show, along with several other racing and sports cars