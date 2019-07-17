Hundreds of the devices have already been created, and the researchers are now looking at ways of scaling up the manufacturing process, so that thousands could be made at once. Possible applications include the movement of materials within tiny spaces, or even the treatment of injuries within the body. And, because the actuators can be tuned to generate an electrical current when exposed to vibrations (the opposite of what they usually do), the robots could also carry environmental sensors that are temporarily powered up as needed.