"This is the first study of its kind and confirms what we have long suspected, that plastics ultimately reach the human gut," says lead researcher Dr. Philipp Schwabl. "Of particular concern is what this means to us, and especially patients with gastrointestinal diseases. While the highest plastic concentrations in animal studies have been found in the gut, the smallest microplastic particles are capable of entering the blood stream, lymphatic system and may even reach the liver. Now that we have first evidence for microplastics inside humans, we need further research to understand what this means for human health."