Watch: Nightmarish WEEVIL plows a road through minefields

The British Army is testing a new device called the WEEVIL that turns any compatible armored vehicle into a robotic mine-clearing machine that can autonomously plow a minefield into a dirt road while the crew is miles away – and it looks mean doing it.

With the present geopolitical situation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, landmines are making a very unpleasant comeback. Because modern tactics require armies that must be fast and mobile at all times, being able to neutralize minefields is a top priority – preferably in a manner that is quick and poses as little danger to troops as possible.

There are any number of ways of clearing minefields. They can be found and removed by hand, detonated by flails and rotors, blown up with lines of explosives, or neutralized by chemicals or electromagnetic pulses. However, the WEEVIL opts for pure brute force as a way to not only destroy mines, but to get troops moving again by simultaneously forming a usable dirt road through the minefield.

WEEVIL

Developed by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Pearson Engineering Ltd, the WEEVIL does this with a plow equipped with alarming-looking steel pincers. These are used to churn up the ground, detonate any mines present and push the soil aside to leave behind a clear lane. Mind you, even if the pincers are completely ineffective against mines, they're guaranteed to give any enemy looking on the heebie jeebies.

Currently, the WEEVIL is mounted on a standard Warrior Infantry Fighting Vehicle for field tests. In addition to the mine-mashing hardware, there are a suite of cameras and Pearson's BEACON Remote Control System (RCS) that turns the vehicle into a robot, allowing the crew to remain miles from the work area as a single person supervises autonomous operations using a handheld unit.

"WEEVIL is the perfect combination of tried and tested technology and modern advancements," said Dstl Military Advisor Major Andrew Maggs. "By enhancing existing vehicles with new capabilities, we’re able to maximize their potential and give our troops a much-needed advantage, particularly in missions where time and safety are critical.

"Dstl and Pearson Engineering have successfully tested this prototype in Newcastle on a surrogate minefield. The concept is now being passed for further development to the British Army who are seeking to optimize and modernize in-service capabilities as well as develop new solutions for future challenges."

Source: UK Government