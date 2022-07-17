© 2022 New Atlas
Military

China tests hypersonic missile with multi-mode engine

By David Szondy
July 17, 2022
China tests hypersonic missile with multi-mode engine
Feitan-1 lifting off
Feitan-1 lifting off
View 2 Images
The Feitan-1 hypersonic test vehicle
1/2
The Feitan-1 hypersonic test vehicle
Feitan-1 lifting off
2/2
Feitan-1 lifting off

China is reminding the world that it is very much in the race to deploy hypersonic missiles, with a team at the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Northwestern Polytechnical University successfully launching the Feitian-1, a Rocket-Based Combined Cycle (RBCC)-propelled vehicle, in northwestern China.

Even though it is one of the top three contenders in the race to develop a practical hypersonic weapons system, getting solid data about China's hypersonic program is frustratingly difficult. Like Russia, but more so, China tends to keep its cards very close to its chest and what little information is released comes through the country's state-controlled media, or is couched in claims such as that a test was for an orbital spaceplane.

What is particularly interesting about the launch of Feitian-1 is that it uses an RBCC engine to propel it to speeds in excess of Mach 5. An RBCC engine is a combination of an air-breathing ramjet, air-breathing scramjet, and ducted rocket. As the vehicle accelerates, the engine transfers from one mode to the next, allowing it to cope with air hitting the intake at greater and greater speed, and then becoming a pure rocket at top speed and very high altitudes.

The Feitan-1 hypersonic test vehicle
The Feitan-1 hypersonic test vehicle

Such an engine has a number of advantages, chief of which is that it doesn't have to carry as much oxidizer as a pure rocket because it can harvest oxygen from the air like a conventional jet engine. This allows it to carry more fuel or a larger payload. In addition, the Feitian-1 can burn kerosene-based aviation fuel.

According to the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Northwestern Polytechnical University, such an RBCC engine is the first in a hypersonic flight vehicle. It says the July 2 ground-launched flight test made a smooth transition from one mode to the next and carried out the expected thermal throat adjustment and ultra-wide flight envelope combustion.

Source: Northwestern Polytechnical University

Tags

MilitaryChinaHypersonic
1 comment
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
1 comment
TedTheJackal
ICBMs operate well beyond the hypersonic threshold, so hypersonic weapons have in fact been operational since the sixties. And if you think Russia and China are secretive do you think the Americans publish blueprints of their missile systems? And how do you know the test was for a missile and not a space plane? Do you have an unnamed source, or are you reporting your own speculation?