"Iron Beam" laser weapon counters multiple targets in live fire tests

Rafael has successfully tested its Iron Beam laser weapon in various scenarios against steep-track threats, including UAVs, mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles. The weapon is set to complement Israel's famous Iron Dome aerial defense system

With its ability to intercept incoming missiles using anti-missiles guided by a sophisticated radar tracking system, Iron Dome has chalked up a remarkable success rate in recent Middle Eastern conflicts. But it has a number of drawbacks. The missiles that are the heart of the system cost over US$100,000 per shot and it has trouble with incoming threats at close ranges under 4 km (2.5 miles).

In contrast, Iron Beam is an optical fiber laser that can lock onto targets at the speed of light and destroy them within five seconds at a range of up to 7 km (4.3 miles). How powerful the laser is hasn't been released, but it's projected to soon be in the range of hundreds of kilowatts. In addition, each laser round costs about a dollar a shot, not counting hardware costs, and the ammunition is unlimited as long as electricity is available.

The recent tests are part of the first phase of a program extending over several years by Rafael, other private companies and the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) to produce high-energy lasers that can be ground- or air-based and are capable of handling multiple threats in conjunction with Iron Dome.

“The completion of these innovative tests using a high-power laser is just the beginning of our vision," said Head of R&D at (DDR&D) Brigadier General Yaniv Rotem. "This is the first time we’ve succeeded in intercepting mortars, rockets, and UAVs from such challenging ranges and time intervals. The laser is a game-changer thanks to its easily operated system and significant economic advantages. The next step is to continue the development and initial system deployment within Israel. Our plan is to station multiple laser transmitters along Israel’s borders throughout the next decade. We will continue to simultaneously develop advanced capabilities, including the aerial laser."

Source: Rafael