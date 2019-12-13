Lockheed Martin successfully tests new long-range missile

Lockheed Martin has completed a successful test of its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) on the first go. Being developed for the US Army's PrSM program, the next-generation long-range missile was launched from the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico and achieved all objectives.

On December 10, 2019, a PrSM was launched from a Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher and flew downrange for 240 km (149 mi) to strike the target area, Meanwhile, engineers tracked its flight trajectory, range, accuracy, and general and software performance as they kept an eye not only on the missile but also its compatibility with the HIMARS launcher, which carries two missiles at a time.

Using a modular, open architecture designed and developed under a mandated accelerated timeline, the PrSM is designed to be compatible with the MLRS M270 and HIMARS family of launchers and their descendants. Its purpose is to provide Army field commanders at the brigade, division, corps, Army, theater, Joint and Coalition levels with a long-range precision strike capability, with its insensitive munition (IM) propulsion system giving a range in excess of 499 km (310 mi), which will be increased in future iterations.

"Today's success validates all of the hard work our PrSM team has put into the design and development of this missile," says Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin. "This test flight is the most recent success in a long line of product component and sub-component testing successes conducted as part of our proven development discipline to assure total mission success for our U.S. Army customer."

The video below introduces the PrSM.

PrSM test

Source: Lockheed Martin