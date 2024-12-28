Watch the deployment of the world's fastest tank-carrying floating bridge

The M3 amphibious bridge and ferry system deploys in just 35 minutes and can support the weight of any of the main battle tanks in Europe. The system has recently been handed over to the Swedish military for the first time.

Despite the development of drones and long-range missile systems, tanks are still one of the main operators in battle situations. There's a major issue with them, however: they don't float. So when it comes time to move tanks and other heavy military equipment across rivers at strategic points, another solution is needed.

Enter the M3 amphibious bridge system made by the European arm of global aerospace and defense company, General Dynamics. The system consists of a series of floating boat-like units that drive into the water, then unfold and link up to provide a quick route across a body of water where a bridge doesn't already exist. The bridge units can also work as ferries to move large pieces of equipment safely across water when a full bridge isn't needed.

"The amphibious bridge and ferry system M3 is the fastest available means for wet gap crossing within NATO," said General Dynamics in a statement about the Swedish sale. "It can be used as a floating bridge or ferry to carry even the heaviest main battle tanks to negotiate wide wet gaps. The all-terrain M3 is ready for use within minutes – a vital factor on today’s transparent battlefield. The system has proven itself in use under a wide range of climatic and topographical conditions, from tropics to arctic."

According to General Dynamics, the system broke a record in 2016 during NATO's Anakonda exercises in Poland when eight British and 22 German units were linked together in just 35 minutes to span the 350 m (~1,150 ft) expanse of the Vistula River and become the longest floating bridge every assembled. You can watch that impressive feat – and see just how little the bridge budges even under the weight of some major tonnage – in the following video.

M3 ANACONDA World record mp4

While the bridges have been supplied to many countries around the world, and even used to support allied operations in Iraq, the recent sale represents the first time Sweden has purchased the M3 system. In fact, after the country receives the four systems it ordered, Sweden will become one of NATO's three major users of the M3 systems along with Great Britain and Germany.

"With the youngest NATO member upgrading its stock of fully interoperable gap-crossing means, the alliance will experience a significant increase in its overall combat engineering capabilities," said General Dynamics.

You can see the M3 system in more detail in the gallery.

Source: General Dynamics