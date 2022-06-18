© 2022 New Atlas
Military

Robotic tank proves itself in successful live-fire test

By David Szondy
June 18, 2022
Robotic tank proves itself in ...
The tank was composed of a Milrem module and a Kongsberg turret
The tank was composed of a Milrem module and a Kongsberg turret
View 3 Images
Operator's view of the robotic tank test
1/3
Operator's view of the robotic tank test
The tank was composed of a Milrem module and a Kongsberg turret
2/3
The tank was composed of a Milrem module and a Kongsberg turret
The medium robotic tank
3/3
The medium robotic tank
View gallery - 3 images

Milrem Robotics and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace teamed up for the first live-fire exercise of a medium-sized robotic tank based on Milrem's Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV), fitted with a Kongsberg Protector Remote Turret (RT-40) that includes a Bushmaster 30-mm cannon.

Conducted in the second week in June, the successful live-fire exercise against static cars and armored vehicles is part of the Nordic Robotic Wingman (NRW) joint project being run by Milrem and Kongsberg with the aim of producing a battlefield robot that meets the requirements of NATO and the Nordic countries.

Operator's view of the robotic tank test
Operator's view of the robotic tank test

The idea is to create a robotic vehicle that can support both Main Battle Tanks (MBT) and Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) while providing equal and overmatching firepower and tactical capabilities to that of an IFV unit.

Though the test used a Bushmaster 30-mm gun with linkless ammunition feed, the Type-X can carry cannons up to 50 mm, as well as anti-tank missiles and a tethered drone for reconnaissance. The Milrem component is a propulsion and control module that incorporates artificial intelligence and is capable of autonomous waypoint navigation and obstacle detection. In addition, it has Indirect Drive, which provides better remote control at higher speeds.

The video below shows the live-fire exercise.

Type-X

Source: Milrem Robotics

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MilitaryMilrem RoboticsTanksRobot
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!