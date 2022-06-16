Wilder off-road combat patrol vehicle offers remote drive-by wire

Israeli defense company Plasan Sasa has rolled out its Wilder ground vehicle at the Eurostory 2022 defense exhibition in Paris. Designed for military patrols and special forces, the 3.7-tonne armored 4x4 provides NATO Stanag 4569 Level 2 protection.

Today's battlefield requires soldiers, especially in the special forces, to be able to traverse off-road at speed while carrying the equipment and firepower to complete their mission. For over a century, many different vehicles have been developed for this task, but modern versions are also expected to provide a reasonable degree of protection as specified by requirements like the NATO Stanag 4569, which covers the protection of logistics and light-armored vehicles.

Capable of carrying four passengers and a payload of 800 kg (1,760 lb), the Wilder is an ultra-light enclosed all-wheel-drive vehicle with 370 mm of wheel travel thanks to its patented suspension system. There's an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the driver sits in a central position for panoramic visibility.

According to Plasan, the Wilder handles off-road like a racing buggy. The monocoque Kitted Hull cabin is air conditioned, yet provides as much protection and remotely operated firepower as a larger vehicle.

The cargo compartment in the rear can handle a standard NATO pallet of equipment and the whole vehicle can fit inside a Boeing CH-47 Chinook heavy transport helicopter. It can also be hooked to Plasan's All-Terrain Electric Mission Module (ATeMM), turning it into a 6x6 hybrid vehicle that can carry two tonnes of payload.

However, the party piece of the Wilder is its drive-by-wire control system that allows the crew to leave the vehicle and control it and its weapon remotely using a control pad and onboard cameras. It can also operate autonomously, allowing the crew to remain out of danger as much as possible.

No information on availability has been released.

Source: PR Newswire via Plasan Sasa