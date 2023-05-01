Raytheon's RAIVEN electro-optics improves pilot vision fivefold

Raytheon has unveiled RAIVEN, its latest military optical sensor for aircraft that uses a multi-spectrum electro-optical system combined with artificial intelligence to give pilots a fivefold increase in clarity and range.

In combat, being able to see the enemy first provides one with a massive advantage. This was true of the first crude telescopes that would sight a hostile sail hours early, to today's sophisticated sensor suites combining a vast array of capabilities.

Based on Raytheon's Multi-Spectral Targeting System family of sensors, the RAIVEN RT-1000 is a scalable, open-architecture system that can be installed in a broad range of rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. But what sets it apart is that RAIVEN, for the first time, combines the ability to scan across a wide range of the optical spectrum into a single electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor that operates in real-time. Furthermore, it incorporates artificial intelligence, machine learning, and LIDAR into the package.

This means that RAIVEN can not only detect threats, it can also analyze them and provide the pilot with a detailed layout of the battlespace. This leaves the aircrew free to concentrate on other matters while giving them five times greater range and clarity than conventional optics.

What all this boils down to is a distinct tactical advantage and greater survivability in a package that has the same weight, dimensions, and power requirements as its predecessor.

"The future battlespace will consist of a myriad of threats from all directions evolving at an unprecedented pace," said Torrey Cady, vice president of Surveillance and Targeting Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "RAIVEN improves platform survivability and keeps the warfighter safe by providing accurate, persistent target observation coupled with accelerated information sharing. This combination enables a decision-making process that simultaneously reduces pilot workload while accelerating engagement decisions to prosecute targets much faster than adversaries."

The video below discusses RAIVEN's capabilities.

RAIVEN

Source: Raytheon