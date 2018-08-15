A cycling computer that gets creative
Cycling computers can certainly be handy devices, not only for tracking performance, but also for helping cyclists to find their way through the city. The new Mio Cyclo 210 offers an additional function, that could keep your usual ride routes from gettin' old.
Featuring an ARM Cortex-A7 processor, a 3.5-inch color touchscreen and a claimed 10 hours of battery life per charge, the waterproof device comes preloaded with full European road and cycle path maps – there's no word on the possible availability of preinstalled maps for other regions.
The 210 also offers basic bike computer functions such as turn-by-turn navigational cues, plus it records and displays cycling speed, distance/routes travelled, altitude, and calories burned. Users can review and share that ride data using an accompanying desktop app, including uploading it to Strava.
One particularly interesting feature, however, is the Surprise Me function. Carried over from Mio's previous Cyclo models, it comes up with alternatives to commonly-travelled routes. Starting at their usual departure location, users input their destination, the distance they wish to travel and/or the amount of time they wish to ride. The 210 then offers them three routes, based on those parameters.
The Cyclo 210 is available now in the UK and Europe, priced at £189.99 (about US$241).
Source: Mio
