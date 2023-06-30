© 2023 New Atlas
Mobile Technology

Asus launches powerhouse Zenfone 10 compact Android flagship

By Paul Ridden
June 30, 2023
Asus launches powerhouse Zenfone 10 compact Android flagship
The small-but-mighty Asus Zenfone 10 will be available in the US from the third quarter
The small-but-mighty Asus Zenfone 10 will be available in the US from the third quarter
View 4 Images
The small-but-mighty Asus Zenfone 10 will be available in the US from the third quarter
1/4
The small-but-mighty Asus Zenfone 10 will be available in the US from the third quarter
Dual camera array out back with a 50-MP stabilized main and a 13-MP ultra-wide, and a 5.9-inch AMOLED display out front with a 144-Hz refresh rate
2/4
Dual camera array out back with a 50-MP stabilized main and a 13-MP ultra-wide, and a 5.9-inch AMOLED display out front with a 144-Hz refresh rate
The Zenfone 10 can be optioned with a Connex Smart Stand, which includes a built-in kickstand
3/4
The Zenfone 10 can be optioned with a Connex Smart Stand, which includes a built-in kickstand
The Zenfone 10 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the screen, and a bio-based polycarbonate back
4/4
The Zenfone 10 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the screen, and a bio-based polycarbonate back
View gallery - 4 images

Asus has again shunned the big-screen crowd for a hand-sized smartphone that packs a powerful punch. The Zenfone 10 comes with Qualcomm's flagship chipset, a 144-Hz AMOLED display, and a 50-MP stabilized main camera.

The handset's 5.92-inch display at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels is reported to offer Delta E <1 color accuracy, supporting 151.9% of the sRGB color space and 112% DCI-P3. As well as "ultravivid colors" users can look forward to a snappy response courtesy of a game-friendly 144 Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness of 1,100 nits also caters for outdoor readable visuals.

Asus boasts that users no longer have to choose between compact or powerful. With the Zenfone 10, they can have both. It measures up at a pocket-friendly 68.1 x 146.65 x 9.4 mm (2.68 x 5.77 x 0.37 in), and tips the scales at 172 g (6 oz). Inside is the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform with 3.2-GHz octacore processing and Adreno 740 graphics – supported by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Zenfone 10 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the screen, and a bio-based polycarbonate back
The Zenfone 10 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the screen, and a bio-based polycarbonate back

One of the circular bumps out back belongs to a 50-megapixel main camera built around Sony's IMX766 sensor and benefiting from 6-axis optical image stabilization that can compensate for shifts of up to +/-3% for smooth run-and-gun videos. Onboard OZO Audio technology, meanwhile, "gives users the choice of eliminating wind noise for crystal-clear outdoor recordings, or capturing immersive, high-fidelity 3D surround spatial audio."

The other rear bump is home to a 13-MP ultra-wide. Completing the camera package is a 32-MP selfiecam that's promised to delivery "superb low-light performance."

The Zenfone 10 can be optioned with a Connex Smart Stand, which includes a built-in kickstand
The Zenfone 10 can be optioned with a Connex Smart Stand, which includes a built-in kickstand

Elsewhere, the new Asus flagship runs Android 13 with a new Zen UI over top, it features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 with support for LDAC and aptX Adaptive decoding, and comes with a 4,300-mAh battery supporting 30-W wired charging and 15-W wireless. The USB-C port is joined by a 3.5-mm audio jack, which will be very welcome indeed to some. And the whole shebang is IP65/68 weatherproof.

The small-but-mighty Zenfone 10 will go on sale toward the end of Q3. Pricing in the US has not been revealed at this time, though it's European starting price is €799 – which converts to about US$870.

Product page: Zenfone 10

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Mobile TechnologyAsussmartphones
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!