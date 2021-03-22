Barnes & Noble taps Lenovo for design of new Nook tablet

Barnes & Noble has joined forces with Lenovo to relaunch its 10.1-inch tablet, offering bookworms a "best of both worlds" reading experience, with access to millions of ebooks through the Barnes & Noble app as well as everything you'd expect from a modern budget tablet.

The Nook tablet comes wrapped in a full metal body and sports a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS display, with relatively thin bezels serving up an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio and TÜV Rheinland eye-friendly certification ensuring damaging blue light is kept low.

Though the press release talks of Lenovo tablets coming with 2.3-GHz octa-core processors, it's not clear whether the new Nook will pack that much processing power. We do know that it will come with 32 GB of storage with microSD expansion though, and its battery should be good for up to 10 hours of per charge use (up from 8.5 hours on its predecessor).

The crisp and bright onscreen visuals should provide clues that this is no color E Ink e-reader, but the tablet does offer users access to ebooks, magazines and newspapers. It also comes with a new child-friendly zone called Kids Space that features suitably curated apps, books and videos, as well as access to Google Play to download favorite apps,. You can also interact with Google Assistant, and tune into the unit's FM radio and listen through the integrated Dolby Atmos speakers.

Elsewhere, the Android tablet comes with Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi, packs front and rear cameras, and tips the scales at a very portable 420 g (0.9 lb).

The new Nook tablets will go on sale next month for a starting price of US$129.99.

Source: Barnes & Noble