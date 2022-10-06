Google announces sharper-shooting Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones

Google has just announced the latest versions of its Pixel smartphone, namely the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both models feature improved cameras, the next-generation Google Tensor G2 processor, 24-hour battery life, plus they ship with Android 13.

The 8-gigabyte Pixel 7 measures 155.6 mm tall by 73.2 mm wide by 8.7 mm thick, and has a 6.3-inch Gorilla Glass Victus display which is 25% brighter than before – according to Google, the phone is actually more compact than the outgoing Pixel 6. The 12-gigabyte Pixel 7 Pro is bigger, measuring 162.9 mm tall by 76.6 mm wide by 8.9 mm thick, and sporting a 6.7-inch display.

Both models also have a polished aluminum frame.

The Google Tensor G2 is claimed to offer improvements to "almost every major subsystem in the chip." Among the functions that it makes possible is an upgrade to the existing Direct My Call feature, in which users can select between different onscreen menu options when they reach a company's automated answering system (instead of having to wait and listen to a spoken menu).

An Assist voice typing feature automatically suggests emojis that are relevant to the topic of a text message, plus it allows users to search for emojis with their voice (i.e: "winky emoji"). Additionally, the G2's speech recognition technology allows users to view voice messages as transcribed text, in situations where listening to such messages isn't practical.

The Pixel 7 (pictured) and Pixel 7 Pro both sport a 50MP/4K rear camera Google

Improvements to the cameras include a next-gen Super Rez Zoom, up to 8x on the Pixel 7 and 30x on the Pixel 7 Pro. The image quality (when digitally zoomed in) is claimed to be similar to that of photos taken with a dedicated optical zoom lens. Users of the 7 Pro have the option of getting in tight, with a Macro Focus feature that offers HDR+ photo quality from as close as 3 cm (1.2 in) from the subject.

On both phones, the machine-learning-based Photo Unblur tool is able to sharpen up blurry photos, including old ones. There's also a Guided Frame feature, which audibly and haptically guides blind or low-vision users when lining themselves up in the frame to take selfies. Additionally, a Cinematic Blur option gives videos a movie-like look, with a shallow depth of field.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can be preordered now via the Google Store website, priced at US$599 and $899 respectively – color options include Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass (white, gray and yellow). They should be in stores as of Oct. 13th.

More features are outlined in the following video.

Meet Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro: Google’s Most Advanced Phones

Source: Google

