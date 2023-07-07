Honor 90 launches with 200-megapixel camera and eye-friendly display

Former Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced the international launch of the Honor 90 smartphone, which not only rivals the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra in the camera department but boasts a HDR10 OLED display that's designed to be kind to your peepers.

Launching to select international markets as a capable mid-ranger, the Honor 90's dual-ring rear camera array comes packing a 200-megapixel main camera built around a 1/1.4-inch-type sensor – the same resolution found on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as models from the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola.

The remaining rear camera is not so headline-grabbing though, at 12 megapixels for ultra-wide and macro shooting. A 2-MP depth sensor is also present to help with distancing calculations. There's electronic image stabilization, 10x digital zoom and support for 4K UHD video recording.

The rear camera array features a 200-MP F1.9 main camera, with a 12-MP ultra-wide and 2-MP depth sensor Honor

The quad-curved AMOLED display out front is home to a 50-MP/4K selfiecam, measures 6.7 inches from corner to corner and has a resolution of 2,664 x 1,200 pixels. There's support for the DCI-P3 color gamut, plus HDR10+ with certifications secured from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

An adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz is available for smooth visuals, peak brightness of 1,600 nits caters for daylight readability, and Honor boasts that the display has also placed top in DOXMARK's "High-End Ranking" performance benchmarks with a score of 140, and 12th in the Global Ranking.

When it comes to eye comfort, the handset's display ticks a lot of important boxes. TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification should make for more comfortable long-haul content watching sessions. The display is reported to have "the industry's highest Pulse Width Modulation Dimming frequency of 3,840 Hz" for minimal eye strain when onscreen brightness is low. Honor says that the Dynamic Dimming feature mimics natural light to lessen fatigue, and blue light is filtered out courtesy of Circadian Night Display technology so as not to interfere with a user's sleep.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display offers high color accuracy, has HDR10 certification with Netflix and includes a number of features aimed at user eye comfort Honor

Inside, the company has opted to keep costs down by circumventing Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile platform and plumping for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition instead, which includes optimized octa-core processing and Adreno graphics. System support shapes up with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Elsewhere, the smartphone runs MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13, features a 5,000-mAh all-day Li-po battery – with a 66-W fast-charge of 15 minutes bumping the charge up to 45% when time is short – and packs in 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G mobile internet as well.

The Honor 90 is available in Europe now, starting at €549 (which converts to just under US$600, though there's no mention of planned US availability).

A 90 Lite model completes the series, and starts at just €299. As its name and pricing suggest, this model is the lower-spec member of the family. The main camera around back tops out at 100 megapixels, and is joined by a 5-MP wide/macro plus a depth sensor.

It sports a 6.7-inch Edgeless Display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and includes the eye-friendly features of its more powerful sibling. The chipset is a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G supported by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, plus a 4,500-mAh battery.

Product page: Honor 90