Honor bounces back with Magic 3 Series smartphones

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has launched its first flagship phone since parting ways from Huawei late last year. The Magic 3 series comprises three models, which benefit from Qualcomm chipsets and access to the Play Store and Google services.

On the outside, the Magic 3 series share a similar kind of aesthetic to fairly recent Huawei phones, but instead of running hardware that has been subject to US sanctions, Honor's new flagships benefit from Snapdragon processing brains and gain access to Google's apps and services.

All three Magic 3 family members rock the same 6.76-inch, 2,772 x 1,344 OLED display with 120-Hz refresh rate and an 89-degree curve at the edges. The base model comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The Pro model gains a Snapdragon 888+ chip, 8/12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. And the Pro+ also benefits from an 888+ but comes with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

All of the cameras have been treated to what Honor is calling the Eye of Muse design, with the setups varying slightly for each flavor. The megapixel count for the main camera of all three models is 50 MP, but the Pro+ has a larger image sensor. And all phones comes with a 64-MP monochrome camera, and an ultra-wide camera – 13 MP for the Magic 3 and the Pro, and 64 MP for the Pro+.

The rear camera specs for the Magic 3 Pro+ smartphone Honor

The Pro and Pro+ also feature a 64-MP periscope telephoto with optical image stabilization and 3x optical zoom (and up to 100x digital zoom). Videographers can look forward to up to 4K HDR recording capabilities.

Elsewhere, the Magic 3 series phones have IP68-rated water- and dust-resistance, which means that the devices will survive being submerged in 1.5 m (5 ft) of water for up to 30 minutes, and come with a 4,600-mAh battery that supports 66-W wired fast charging – with the Pro+ getting 50-W wireless charging too.

The Magic 3 series smartphones will go on sale in China first, followed by global availability at a later date. No US pricing has been confirmed but we do know that the base model will start at €899 in Europe, the Pro at €1,099, and the Pro+ at €1,499.

Source: Honor