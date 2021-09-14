iPhone 13 boasts better cameras, chip, and battery life

Well, it's time once again for a new iPhone to hit the market, and this time around it's the iPhone 13. It's available in four versions, all of which feature a new camera, a "powerhouse chip," 5G connectivity and better battery life.

The two base models are the plain ol' iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. They feature 6.1- and 5.4-inch touchscreens respectively, which include an exclusive-to-iPhone Ceramic Shield protective coating. They're also IP68 waterproof (they can be submerged 1.5 m/4.9 ft for 30 minutes), have an aluminum frame, and a brighter-than-ever Super Retina XDR display – the latter is claimed to "deliver an incredible contrast ratio for true blacks and a 28 percent increase in maximum outdoor brightness."

Apple's new A15 Bionic chip utilizes 5-nanometre technology and has almost 15 billion transistors to reportedly tackle "the most demanding tasks." There's also a new 6-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores – which is claimed to be 50 percent faster than the competition – plus a new 4-core GPU which is up to 30 per cent faster than the competition and enables more lifelike visuals and lighting effects in graphics-intensive games.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come in five aluminum colors, including red, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink Apple

Another thing made possible by the A15 is the new TrueDepth camera setup, which includes a Wide camera that utilizes the largest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system. This makes it capable of gathering 47 percent more light for less noise and brighter images. The Wide camera also features Sensor-shift OIS technology (introduced in the iPhone 12 Pro Max), which stabilizes the sensor instead of the lens, so shots are more steady.

Although no exact figures have been provided regarding the two phones' "all-day" battery life, it is claimed to be up to an hour and a half longer per day than that of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and red, in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities. Customers in 30 countries – including the US, Canada and Australia – will be able to preorder them starting on Sept. 17th, with availability commencing on Sept. 24th. Customers can get an iPhone 13 for US$33.29 a month for 24 months (or $799 before trade-in), and an iPhone 13 mini for $29.12 a month for 24 months (or $699 before trade-in).

The advanced Super Retina XDR OLED display is 28 percent brighter while being more power efficient Apple

And then there's the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max … They offer all the same features as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, with the addition of a pro camera system that includes new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. These offer features such as macro photography on the Ultra Wide camera, up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the Wide camera, and Night mode on all three rear cameras.

Customers can get an iPhone 13 Pro for $41.62 a month for 24 months (or $999 before trade-in), and an iPhone 13 Pro Max for $45.79 a month for 24 months (or $1,099 before trade-in).

Source: Apple [1, 2]

