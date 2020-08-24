Pocket printer makes stickers of smartphone photos

Polaroid has today launched the Hi-Print, a pocket-friendly photo printer that can turn smartphone snaps into 2.3 x 3.4-inch prints in less than a minute, which can then be stuck on lockers, laptop lids, backpacks, or scrapbooks.

Digital image technology has not been kind to instant film photography, with Polaroid finally stopping production in 2008. But a group of fans stepped up to save the last Polaroid factory, and has been producing cameras and film ever since. The Impossible Project became Polaroid Originals in 2017, and then just Polaroid back in March of this year.

Now the company has released its first product since the latest rebrand – the Polaroid Hi-Print portable dye-sublimation printer. The pocket printer is loaded with all-in-one print cartridges, paired with an iOS/Android mobile app over Bluetooth and a digital image selected.

Filters, overlays, frames, text and more can be added via the app before the Hi-Print transfers the image to the credit-card-sized sheet of photo paper, seals it in using heat and spits out a water- and smudge-resistant print with an adhesive back in under a minute.

Each cartridge is home to 10 sheets of 2.3 x 3.4-in (54 x 86-mm) photo paper, and the printer's battery should be good for 20 prints per charge.

The Hi-Print is available now for a suggested retail price of US$99.99, a pack of two cartridges costs $16.99.

