Realme GT Neo 5 boasts 240-W charging for sub-10-minute top ups

By Paul Ridden
February 10, 2023
Launched in China, the Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone boasts 240-W fast-charging for a full top-up in under 10 minutes
An 80-second fast charge is reported to get the battery to 20% if you just can't wait for the sub-10-minute full charge
The Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen that refreshes at up to 144 Hz, a triple rear camera array topped by a 50-megapixel main snapper, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and can be had with 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage
The rear camera array features a 50-MP main, 8-MP ultra-wide with 112-degree field of view and a 2-MP macro module
Popping a smartphone on overnight charge is no major inconvenience, unless you forget and run out of juice mid-chat. Thankfully device manufacturers have been steadily increasing fast-charging speeds of late, making full top-ups possible in minutes. The fastest to date has just been launched by Shenzhen's Realme.

The Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone is currently only available in China, and even if it goes global, folks in the US are unlikely to be invited to the launch party.

It's headline feature is a 4,600-mAh battery that supports 240-W fast-charging over USB-C using the supplied 20-V/12-A adapter – which offers 2 hours of talk time for 30 seconds on charge, can get to 20% capacity in just 80 seconds, 50% in 4 minutes and fully charged in under 10 minutes.

Realme has secured TÜV Rheinland safety certification for peace of mind, and the handset benefits from a multi-component cooling architecture that includes dual-phase heat dissipation, a large vapor chamber and phase-change materials.

Super-fast charging aside, the smartphone features a 6.74-inch, 2,772 x 1,240-pixel AMOLED display with a 144-Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,400 nits of peak brightness and support for 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut, while mobile gamers will appreciate the 1,500-Hz touch response.

It's built around a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, which is not Qualcomm's latest and greatest but should still prove quite the performer, with support from 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.

Mobile photography and movie-making needs are met by a 50-MP main camera that's based around Sony's IMX890 sensor and features optical image stabilization, plus an 8-MP ultra-wide and a 2-MP macro shooter. To the right of the camera bump is a funky rectangular RGB LED "halo" for charging status and notifications. And there's also a 16-MP selfiecam punch-holed in the display for 1080p video chats.

Rounding out the key specs, the handset sports Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-band Wi-Fi in addition to 5G mobile connectivity, runs Realme's UI 4.0 that's based on Android 13, and rocks Dolby Atmos speakers.

The GT Neo 5 240W model starts at CNY 3,199 (about US$470, though as already mentioned, it's unlikely that this smartphone will reach North American shores). A 150-W version with a slightly bigger battery and more RAM/storage options is also available.

Product page: Realme GT Neo 5

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

