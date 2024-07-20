Retro Apple Watch case turns your device into an iPod with scroll wheel

The Apple iPod may no longer be with us, after it was retired for good in 2022, but if you're feeling nostalgic, you can turn your Watch into a mini retro device that does a little more than just play music.

tinyPod is an undeniably cute case that has a fully functional scroll wheel, and turns your Apple Watch into a palm-held iPod-like device reminiscent of the old music player that sold around 450 million units over its 20 years of production.

Using the tag "Your phone away from phone," it's designed to be a minimalist communication device, or a secondary 'dumb phone' that will still operate like your smartphone if you have cellular activation on your watch. So while it's a little gimmicky, it does have value for anyone who is wanting to take some time out from their main screen.

The case also lets you charge with your existing Apple Watch cable tinyPod

While many of the Apple Watch functions will still be available, it does remove all the fitness tracking capabilities. However, the upside is it promises multi-day battery use, with wrist detection switched off.

You can grab one for US$79.99, but if you want the look without that scroll wheel, it'll be $29.99. It's also adapted for three sizes of Apple Watch models.

While it's hardly something that would make anyone want to run out and buy an Apple Watch just to turn back the clock a decade, it could be a good option for anyone with an older model not in use as a backup smartphone device.

Bear in mind this isn't an official Apple product, so it may soon become obsolete like the iPod if the company raises a case with tinyPod's makers.

Source: tinyPod