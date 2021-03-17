Samsung Galaxy A series adds flagship features to mid-range phones

It's that time of year when Samsung refreshes its popular mid-range Galaxy A series of smartphones, and for 2021 plenty of flagship features are dropping down to a more affordable price point with the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

Depending on the model you go for, you can get 5G connectivity, telephoto 3x optical zoom on the camera, a 120-Hz refresh rate for the display and up to 8 GB of RAM – features and specs that haven't been seen very often at these price points before.

These handsets are more evidence that you don't have to splash huge amounts of cash on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the iPhone 12 Pro Max these days to get yourself a very decent smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available in either a 4G and a 5G version, and both come with up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of internal storage, and a quad-lens 64-MP wide + 12-MP ultrawide + 5-MP macro + 5-MP depth rear camera.

The Galaxy A52 4G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the Galaxy A52 5G is powered by the slightly more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Both phones have 6.5-inch, 1,080 x 2,400-pixel AMOLED displays, but the 5G model display can hit refresh rates of 120 Hz, while the 4G version settles for 90 Hz.

As for the Galaxy A72, it's only available with 4G, but it does have a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution and a 90-Hz refresh rate. Again, RAM maxes out at 8 GB and internal storage maxes out at 256 GB, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is under the hood, too.

Besides the bigger screen, it's the rear camera that might make the A72 more appealing to you: its quad-lens 64-MP wide + 12-MP ultrawide + 5-MP macro + 8-MP telephoto camera gives you 3x optical zoom capabilities alongside an ultrawide mode.

The Galaxy A72 also has a bigger battery than the two Galaxy A52 models, 5,000-mAh versus 4,500-mAh. All three phones offer 25 W wired charging, expandable storage via a microSD card slot, IP67 water resistance and a 32-MP selfie camera.

While the three phones are slated to be released in the US, there's no exact release date or pricing yet. European pricing has been announced though: €349 (about US$420) for the Galaxy A52, €429 (about $US515) for the A52 5G, and €449 (about US$540) for the Galaxy A72. Your color options are (in Samsung's words) Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Source: Samsung