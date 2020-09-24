Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition cherrypicks flagship features for less

As if the 2020 lineup of Samsung Galaxy phones wasn’t crowded enough, the company has now revealed a latecomer to the party – the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE). Packing a big screen and a beefy battery, the idea seems to be to bring a few flagship features into a less expensive phone.

The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-in Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 at 407 ppi. Like its S20 siblings, it has a trio of cameras on the rear – 12-megapixel (MP) wide and ultra-wide lenses, and an 8-MP telephoto lens. That allows for up to 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

But strangely enough its the selfie cam that’s the clearest, boasting an impressive 32 MP. It seems that Samsung has emptied the pixels out of the S20 series’ telephoto camera – which is normally 64 MP – and dumped them into the front camera, which is only 10 MP on the S20 and S20+.

The new phone comes with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. It’s powered by an Octa-Core Processor, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, which can be charged wirelessly and even share that power to charge other devices. To top it off, it’s 5G-ready.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) mixes and matches features from several other Samsung phones for a cheaper price point Samsung

The Galaxy S20 FE sits in a sort of weird position within the rest of the family, mixing and matching components and specs from a few others. Its display and 32-MP selfie cam come straight off the entry-level Galaxy A51, but it has the larger battery capacity of the S20+, and features like water resistance, facial recognition and wireless charging, which are common to the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

The difference is the price. The Galaxy S20 FE starts at US$699, which is a good $300 cheaper than the base model S20 – and it only goes up from there. In all, it’s not a bad price for what you get, and could make for an attractive option for people not really willing to fork out over a grand for a phone.

The Galaxy S20 FE launches on October 2, and will be available in six “Cloud” colors – Cloud Red, orange, lavender, mint, navy and white.

Source: Samsung