Vivo puts mobile photography in focus with X70 global launch

Earlier this year, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo released its first handset created in collaboration with optics giant Zeiss, for the photo-centric X60. Now the partnership has put mobile photography in the frame again with the global launch of the X70 series.

"Once again, Vivo is breaking boundaries by delivering exceptional mobile photography advancements jointly developed with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics," said Vivo's senior VP and CMO, Spark Ni. "Smartphones are trustworthy tools for users to capture memories, a digital gateway to tell their own stories and share those creations with the world. With the X70 series, Vivo is actively closing the gap between mobile and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovation with cutting-edge technology."

The flagship of the series is the X70 Pro+, which features a 6.783-inch, 3,200 x 1,440-resolution AMOLED display with a 120-Hz refresh rate, while inside there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor supported by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of storage.

This model sports a quad camera array comprising a 50-megapixel main camera that uses Samsung's GN1 image sensor with 360-degree Horizon Leveling Stabilization technology, a 48-MP gimbal-stabilized ultra-wide that relies on Sony's IMX598 sensor, a 12-MP telephoto, and an 8-MP periscope telephoto. And a new in-house Imaging Chip V1 is reported to make use of AI for noise reduction and MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) effects.

Of course the partnership with the optics titan means that the camera array sports Zeiss glass with the company's T* coating to reduce reflections and minimize ghosting and other visual anomalies. Vivo has also added a few simulated-bokeh portrait modes to the mix that are inspired by Zeiss Distagon, Planar and Sonnar lenses. Meanwhile, a 32-MP front-facing camera is common to all models in the series.

Elsewhere, the X70 Pro+ includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, is IP68-certified for some protection against splashes, packs in a 4,500-mAh battery, and is the first Vivo phone to support wireless charging in the shape of Qi-compatible, 50-W fast-charging.

Next in line is the X70 Pro, which has a 6.56-inch, 2,376 x 1,080-resolution AMOLED touchscreen, and is built around a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with support from up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X system memory and 512 GB of storage. The quad array here also comes with a 50-MP main camera, but the ultra-wide unit's resolution drops to 12 MP. And the battery capacity also goes down, to 4,450-mAh.

Closing ranks at the rear is the X70, which benefits from many of the same specs as the Pro, but the rear array here loses a camera, leaving a 40-MP main shooter and two 12-MP snappers to handle photos and videos. And though it also comes with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, this model's storage options top out at 256 GB. A 4,400-mAh battery provides the juice.

The X70 series is initially rolling out in India, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and more, though we only have Chinese pricing at the moment. The Pro+ starts at CNY 5,499 (about US$850), the Pro at CNY 4,299 ($665), and the X70 at CNY 3,699 ($572). We've no word on when (or if) the X70 series will land in the US.

Source: Vivo