3-in-1 color e-note combines fast refresh with eye-friendly scribbling

Reading and writing on regular tablets can be tiring for your eyes, which is where E Ink can help. But colors often appear washed out and page refresh isn't exactly smooth. XPPen has launched an ePaper note device with three color levels and fast refresh.

The Magic Note Pad doesn't use E Ink technology, but is rather a modified 10.9-inch LCD panel in a similar vein to TCL's NXTPAPER technology. XPPen is calling its display solution 3-in1 X-Paper.

This offers a sunlight-readable Paper Mode for a monochrome user experience, a low-saturation Light Color Mode for a similar effect to using color E Ink, and a Nature Color Mode for full-fat vivid onscreen colors just like you'd see on a regular tablet.

With more than 16 million colors onscreen and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the Magic Note Pad should offer smooth movie action XPPen

Onscreen resolution tops out at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, the nano-etched matte display is reported to significantly reduce reflection and glare, and backlighting is available for all modes, which automatically adjusts up to 400 nits.

Where E Ink note-makers generally suffer from relatively low refresh rates, XPPen's device promises "fluid writing and minimal latency" thanks to its 90-Hz panel. This means that video watching should be a fairly painless experience, too. The technology is also TÜV SÜD-certified for low blue light and to meet paper-like display standards, meaning it's kinder to your peepers for long-haul scribbling sessions.

The digital note pad ships with a pen stylus that boasts 16,384 pressure levels for supreme accuracy and response – many pens in the wild today top out at 4,096. The XP Pro Pencil 2 comes with a soft nib, plus an activation key that will immediately wake the Pad when pressed. It can also be magnetically secured to the e-note's frame between uses.

The Magic Note Pad's 3-in-1 X-Paper technology offers a monochrome digital paper experience, along with a low-saturation color mode and a full-on vivid color setting XPPen

The Pad runs Android 14 out of the box, and comes with its own smart note-taking application co-developed with app developer Jnotes – for "capturing sudden inspiration, jotting down lecture notes, or sketching ideas." Useful features include five different pen effects, handwriting-to-text conversion, three-finger swipe for screen snapshots, multi-window display support, and cloud backup.

Elsewhere, it benefits for octa-core processing brains supported by 6 GB or RAM and 128 GB of storage. Getting online should be a breeze thanks to 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi. A 13-megapixel front camera and dual microphones are included for video chats, along with two speakers for audiobooks or video soundtrack output. And the 8,000-mAh battery is reckoned good for a week's usage per charge – there's support for fast-charging as well.

The Magic Note Pad is on sale now for US$439.99, the video below has more.

Meet XPPen Magic Note Pad: The world's first 3-in-1 color Note Pad

Product page: XPPen Magic Note Pad