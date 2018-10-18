The body, neck, pegbox and bridge of Perry's Modular Fiddle have all been 3D-printed. For those who want to use the project's online build plans to create their very own version, components like strings, tuners, tail piece and chin rest will need to be purchased separately, though at least a couple of items on that shopping list could be 3D-printed after sourcing or creating an appropriate print file. Oh, and you'll need a bow too.

