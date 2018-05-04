The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, which already has a dramatic under-the-sea restaurant, has announced plans to create the world's first luxurious underwater villa of its kind. Dubbed The Muraka (which means coral), the under-the-sea residence will accommodate nine guests, stretching over two levels and will boast exclusive views of the surrounding sea life, while guests enjoy an unprecedented holiday experience.







"Driven by our inspiration to deliver innovative and transformative experiences to our global travelers, the world's first undersea residence encourages guests to explore the Maldives from an entirely new perspective below the surface of the sea," says Ahmed Saleem, chief architect and designer of the undersea residence and a Director at Crown Company. "Through our rich history of being a trailblazer in innovative luxury hospitality, we are proud to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge design, technology and architecture."

Anticipated to be ready by November this year, the Muraka structure adopts advanced aquarium and architectural technologies to achieve its impressive underwater villa status, while incorporating both living and recreational zones above and below the sea. The idea for the villa was first conceptualized by Saleem and is made reality with the partnership of aquarium technology expert Mike Murphy, leading engineer at New Zealand based M J Murphy Ltd.

Once completed, the lower half of the Muraka villa will reside five meters (16.4 feet) below the surface of the water. This lower level of the structure will feature an undersea master suite with a king size bed, double bathroom, undersea lounge area and an expansive curved acrylic dome window offering 180-degree views of the marine life.

An interior spiral staircase will provide access to the upper level, featuring additional king size bedroom and twin-size bedrooms, two bathrooms, powder room, an integrated living room, open kitchen, bar and dinning area which opens out onto an outdoor terrace specifically located to take advantage of the sunset views. The upper level also features a second outdoor relaxation deck complete with a private swimming pool, gym, butler's quarters and private security quarters.

The interior design of the Muraka will feature simple furnishings, in order to offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the peace and tranquility of its exclusive location and once in a lifetime holiday experience.

"We are excited to present Muraka's unique sleeping under the sea experience to our future guests, providing them with an extraordinary seascape of the Maldives from an entirely new perspective," says Stefano Ruzza, General Manager at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

Nestled away on two private islands and surrounded by white-sandy beaches, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island resort currently boasts 50 water villas, 79 beach villas and 21 spa villas with private treatment rooms. Spa treatments are also available in glass-floored rooms situated above the lagoon's coral reef and outdoor activities include scuba diving, snorkeling safaris, windsurfing, game fishing, catamaran sailing and sunset cruising on the resort's yacht.