Plans have been unveiled for an ultra-exclusive new apartment complex in Melbourne, Australia. Developer Devitt Property Group aims to offer well-heeled residents peace of mind with high-tech security features like facial recognition and fingerprint scanners. The building will also include automation systems, solar power and rainwater recycling.

The apartment complex, named The Muse, will comprise 14 floors and up to 45 units measuring 200 sq m (2,150 sq ft) to over 1,000 sq m (10,700 sq ft). Devitt Property Group says the penthouse will be Australia's most expensive at around AU$ 40 million.

The technology planned for this one definitely goes beyond your average apartment complex. Numberplate recognition will ensure that an elevator is ready and waiting for those arriving by car. Similarly, the air-conditioning, lighting, and window blinds can be activated in the same way or pre-programmed to run on a schedule.

Standard security like CCTV will be complimented by high-tech options like facial recognition, voice activation and fingerprint scanners (the gadget-averse can also use a swipe card and do without much of the tech).

The Muse has some energy-efficient tech planned for inclusion, too. A solar panel array will supply power to common areas of the building and a rainwater collection system will provide water for irrigation. Regenerative drive elevators will be installed and electric car charging stations will be optional.

Amenities include pools, a gym, sauna and steam rooms, and a residents' club lounge.