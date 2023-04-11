Apogee builds tone shaping into latest USB guitar interface

There are numerous devices available to connect a guitar to a computer or smartphone for recording in music production software, and many allow access to digital effects. The Jam X includes an analog compressor for built-in tone shaping.

California's Apogee says that the new interface builds on the original Jam but as well as working on iOS devices and a Mac, PC users can also get in on the recording action after installing an ASIO driver for Windows.

The Jam X boasts the same 24-bit/96-kHz audio resolution as 2014's Jam 96k interface, but now comes with a "new feature unmatched by competitors" – a built-in analog compressor to beef up single-coil pickups or rein in humbuckers. Three levels run from subtle to aggressive, and are on tap to help players to shape clean tones, add sustain and balance dynamics.

The Apogee Jam X will work with electric guitar, keyboards, synthesizers, bass guitar, and any acoustic instrument rocking pickups Apogee

The device features a 0.25-inch instrument input at one end for plugging in an electric guitar, bass, keyboard, synthesizer or any acoustic instrument with pickups. The other end is home to a USB port for connecting to a computer or iPhone running a recording app plus a headphone out for monitoring, with users able to record with zero latency courtesy of the Blend mode. This can be disabled for direct listening through virtual amp software.

"Whether recording your latest track or streaming music, Jam X dramatically improves audio playback," said the company in a press statement. "With high-resolution sample rates up to 96 kHz and ample headroom, Jam X delivers incredible clarity and volume to your headphones or powered speakers."

The Jam X is available now for US$199, and ships with Ableton Live Lite music production software and a 60-day trial of Tim Henson's Archetype plugin from Neural DSP.

