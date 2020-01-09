Harmony goes compact with "grab and go" Juno guitar

With Winter NAMM looming – the world's largest music industry show – Harmony has announced the Juno, a "perfect grab and go guitar" inspired by the brand's classic compact monster: the mid-1950s H44 Stratotone.

If you want to add a Harmony H44 Stratotone to your collection, you could be looking at paying somewhere near US$3,000. The Juno single cutaway shaves off a couple of grand, and updates on the original with a pair of new gold foil P90 pickups, minimalist wiring, custom hardware and a solid mahogany body.

The Juno has a contoured mahogany body, mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard and comes in three finishes Harmony

"We were blown away by the love for the Juno when we previewed it early 2019," said Harmony's Edwin Wilson. "Players resonated with the tonal options at their disposal from the combination of our P90 pickups and our simple control layout. With a 3-way pickup selector and an intuitive single push-pull volume knob that provides you with two different tone presets, the Juno delivers a fuss-free array of useable tones – from warm cleans to snappy overdriven bite."

The Juno features a 25-inch scale mahogany neck topped by a 22-fret ebony fingerboard. There's a custom half-bridge with compensated saddles, locking tuners and it ships with a specially-designed case.

The Juno is available now in three finishes for $1,199, the video below demonstrates the kind of tones on offer.

Harmony Standard Series Showcase: Juno Electric Guitar

Product page: Juno