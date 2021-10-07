IK brings AmpliTube digital modeling to the pedalboard with X-Gear stomps

IK Multimedia has finally released the four X-Gear effects units announced earlier this year. Each of the floor stomps is packed with digital effects drawn from the company's powerful AmpliTube modeling software.

For more than a decade, the AmpliTube modeling universe has been serving up a vast number of amp and effects emulations on phones, tablets and computers. The X-Gear stomps now bring that universe to the stage, studio or rehearsal space.

The X-Gear range comprises the X-Space reverb, X-Time delay, X-Drive distortion and X-Tiem modulation pedals IK Multimedia

The range comprises an X-Drive distortion box, an X-Vibe modulation unit, an X-Time delay and an X-Space reverb. Each member of the family features 16 different effects, and is matched with a virtual version in the latest version of the AmpliTube software, which allows players to record, tweak tones and save presets back to the hardware pedals.

The X-Gear stomps come in a road-ready aluminum chassis, benefit from low-noise 24-bit/192-kHz conversion, feature a wide 5 Hz to 24 kHz frequency response and up to 123 dB of dynamic range, and sport a high-contrast LED display that lets players know what's what in bright or dark settings, with control knobs to fine tune tone as you rock. There's an expression pedal input for even more control, and a pure analog dry signal path to ensure that the instrument's tone shines through.

Parameters and settings can be tweaked using the control knobs on each X-Gear stomp, with a high-contrast LED display keeping players in the know IK Multimedia

Each unit can also serve as a USB audio interface, and allow players to choose whether to send a dry (without effects) or wet (with effects) signal to music production software running on a computer or laptop, and there's a stereo output jack for headphone monitoring. MIDI mapping of dials is also possible for control of parameters and settings in AmpliTube or other compatible software.

Though IK could have gone with a one-box-fits-all approach similar to what you get in AmpliTube, breaking down the effects processing streams into four separate units could actually be a better fit for pedalboard setups. At US$299.99 each though, having all four running on your rig is a very pricey proposition indeed. The AmpliTube X-Gear stomps are on sale now. The video below has more.

AmpliTube X-GEAR boutique guitar pedals - Your studio sound onstage - New guitar effects pedals

Source: IK Multimedia