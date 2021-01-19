© 2021 New Atlas
Music

Korg dives into its past for miniKorg 700FS synthesizer

By Paul Ridden
January 19, 2021
Korg dives into its past for m...
The miniKorg 700FS can sit above a stage piano or organ to run off extra leads or thick bass, but here it rests on its included carry case
The miniKorg 700FS can sit above a stage piano or organ to run off extra leads or thick bass, but here it rests on its included carry case
View 5 Images
The miniKorg 700FS features the Traveler controls for adjusting filter cutoffs
1/5
The miniKorg 700FS features the Traveler controls for adjusting filter cutoffs
The miniKorg 700FS is described as an authentic revival of the miniKORG 700S from 1974
2/5
The miniKorg 700FS is described as an authentic revival of the miniKORG 700S from 1974
The miniKorg 700FS can sit above a stage piano or organ to run off extra leads or thick bass, but here it rests on its included carry case
3/5
The miniKorg 700FS can sit above a stage piano or organ to run off extra leads or thick bass, but here it rests on its included carry case
Many of the controls are positioned under the keyboard, to make them within reach when the miniKorg 700FS is used as a sub keyboard
4/5
Many of the controls are positioned under the keyboard, to make them within reach when the miniKorg 700FS is used as a sub keyboard
The miniKorg 700FS features a 37-note keyboard, two oscillators, a ring modulator, an arpeggiator, and a spring reverb
5/5
The miniKorg 700FS features a 37-note keyboard, two oscillators, a ring modulator, an arpeggiator, and a spring reverb
View gallery - 5 images

Korg released its fist mass-produced monophonic synthesizer in 1973, which was followed a year later by an improved version, and it's this latter model that's provided the inspiration for the limited run miniKorg 700FS.

The first thing you'll notice about the miniKorg 700FS is the array of controls under the 37-note keyboard. This placement is due to the original synths being created as sub keyboards, which would sit above a main stage piano or organ and be used to pump out additional leads or bass lines. So putting controls to the front rather than to the top at the back makes perfect sense.

The FS continues the two-oscillator design of the 700S (the original 700 model only had one oscillator), and carries over its ring modulator. The Traveler controller is also present and correct, for adjusting filter cutoffs using two sliders to produce wah-wah, muted sounds and more.

The controller on the original 700 had lips on the sliders to prevent overlaps, which could in theory result in no sound being produced, but some players would remove the protrusions to enable them to experiment with new sounds. The new FS is also protrusion-free.

Many of the controls are positioned under the keyboard, to make them within reach when the miniKorg 700FS is used as a sub keyboard
Many of the controls are positioned under the keyboard, to make them within reach when the miniKorg 700FS is used as a sub keyboard

New to the FS is a joystick for pitch bending and modulation control, and a spring reverb. Aftertouch – where an effect such as vibrato is triggered by applying pressure to a key after it's been struck – has been added too. And where legacy players may have had to write down the positions of controls on paper to recall different sounds, the FS includes a new memory program button instead.

The new 29.29 x 11.02 x 4.8-in (744 x 280 x 122-mm) miniKorg also gets an arpeggiator, a USB (Type B) port, MIDI in, and a CV/Gate jack. And players are given the option of mono or stereo output, or a headphone jack.

The miniKorg 700FS has been developed together with the miniKorg's original designer, Fumio Mieda, and comes with its own suitcase for between-gig transport, as well as a software bundle including Izotope, Skoove and Reason Lite.

What we don't know as of writing is the price, release date and exactly how limited this limited edition will be. The video below has more.

miniKORG700FS Limited Edition: Revel in the Revival

Product page: miniKorg 700FS

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MusicKorgAnalogSynthesizerRetro
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More