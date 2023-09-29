Lava updates oddly-shaped carbon smart guitar, adds new options

We first got our hands on Lava Music's oddball carbon-fiber Me 2 smart guitar back in 2021, which was followed by a new model later that year. Now the company has announced the fourth generation, adding a spruce option plus a more affordable Play flavor.

The Lava Me 4 Carbon comes in purple, gold, pink or gray, and measures 36 inches (91.4 cm) in length as standard, through a slightly longer version can be optioned.

As with previous models, the sound hole is positioned above the strings on the one-piece AirSonic composite body. Inside is an 8,000-mAh battery that powers an updated speaker and the onboard computer system running the HILava 2.0 operating system for effects, backing tacks, percussion and learning apps accessed by the 3.5-inch touch display to the top.

The Lava Me 4 Carbon smart guitar has been treated to a fresh operating system for its onboard computer, a new FreeBoost speaker, and a C-to-U profile neck Lava Music

The system includes dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, Sharc digital signal processing, a FreeBoost 3.0 preamp, and 32 GB of onboard storage for recording your grooves. A companion mobile app expands functionality, while hands-free control is possible via the optional wireless floor pedal.

The flagship model rocks an 18-fret, 24-inch scale neck with a C shape towards the nut end that changes to a U profile from fret 12 for improved comfort, and benefits from a new truss rod system. The Carbon edition is priced at US$999.

The Lava Me 4 Spruce features a spruce top and laminate back/sides Lava Music

Lava has expanded the Me 4 family with the introduction of a smart guitar with a spruce top and laminate sides and back. This one comes in at 36 inches long only, features a similar library of effects and grooves as well as learning apps, and sports a FreeBoost 2.0 preamp, but lacks the Sharc audio chip. There's a 5,000-mAh battery inside, and the okoume neck with 18 frets still runs from C-to-U but features a carbon reinforcement rod. This one can be had for $699.

The entry-level Lava Me Play features a weatherproof laminate body and okoume neck with beginner-friendly low action Lava Music

Also new to the range is the Lava Me Play, which shares much with the spruce edition but its weatherproof body is fashioned from high-pressure laminate with a two-tone finish. It's been designed for easy access, with the neck boasting an "ultra-low action" and a price tag that comes in at a beginner-friendly $399.

The expanded Lava Me range is detailed in the video below.

Introducing a whole new LAVA ME lineup and HILAVA 2.0 | LAVA MUSIC

Source: Lava Music