© 2019 New Atlas
Music

Iconic Moog Model 10 modular synth returns

By Paul Ridden
September 17, 2019
Almost 50 years after the original Moog 10 compact modular synthesizer went into production, Moog is making some more to the exact specifications of the original
Almost 50 years after the original Moog 10 compact modular synthesizer went into production, Moog is making some more to the exact specifications of the original
View 5 Images
Each limited edition Moog Model 10 will feature 11 modules
1/5
Each limited edition Moog Model 10 will feature 11 modules
Model 10 modules are connected to each using patch cables
2/5
Model 10 modules are connected to each using patch cables
Almost 50 years after the original Moog 10 compact modular synthesizer went into production, Moog is making some more to the exact specifications of the original
3/5
Almost 50 years after the original Moog 10 compact modular synthesizer went into production, Moog is making some more to the exact specifications of the original
Modules include three 900-series oscillators and a 907 Fixed Filter Bank
4/5
Modules include three 900-series oscillators and a 907 Fixed Filter Bank
Each of the new Model 10 synths will be hand-built at Moog's facility in Asheville, NC
5/5
Each of the new Model 10 synths will be hand-built at Moog's facility in Asheville, NC

A few years ago, Moog dipped into its substantial synth archives and announced a limited production run of some 1970s modular behemoths. Now, nearly 50 years after the Moog 10 compact modular synthesizer went into production, new models that are faithful to the originals are being reborn.

The new limited edition Moog Model 10 Synthesizers are being hand-built to precise 1971 specifications using original documentation and circuit board files, and will be housed in a wooden cabinet wrapped in road-ready tolex. They each rock 11 analog modules, including three 900-series oscillators and a 907 Fixed Filter Bank.

Modules include three 900-series oscillators and a 907 Fixed Filter Bank
Modules include three 900-series oscillators and a 907 Fixed Filter Bank

After each module is hand-tested, an aluminum plate is secured out front, and the unit will be shipped out to the buyer. Oscillators, filters, sound generators and other modules are connected to each other – or patched – using TS cables.

Moog hasn't announced pricing, nor said exactly how limited the limited production run will be, but it's being listed for pre-order online with a ticket of US$9,950. The video below shows Moog synths being created, and the soundtrack comes courtesy of Bana Haffar and a Moog Model 10.

Making a Moog Synthesizer

Source: Moog Music

Tags

MusicMoogSynthesizerRetroModular
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More