Spark practice amp lets you jam with Spotify streamers

The Spark amp from Positive Grid is paired with a voice-activated mobile app that opens the door to real-time practice and learning tools, and allows players to jam along to tracks from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. And to make things easier, the app can display chords in real time.

First and foremost, the Spark is a full-range twin speaker 40-watt combo amp with built-in EQ controls and instrument tuner, and onboard effects. Bluetooth connectivity allows the unit to be used as a powered speaker for streaming music from a smartphone. And the combo amp can also act as a USB audio interface, serving as the bridge between an electric, bass or acoustic guitar and a computer running music production software – the package even comes with PreSonus Studio One Prime to get you started.

Players can also dial in digital amp and effects modeling based on Positive Grid's BIAS engine, with over 10,000 programs from noted guitarists, session players, studio engineers and producers on tap via the company's ToneCloud community.

The Spark amp and app combo from Positive Grid Positive Grid

The practice amp comes bundled with a companion app that can be operated hands-free, responding to a number of voice commands. Included is a feature called Auto Chords that automatically analyzes and displays chords for songs sourced from streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. A player can slow down the song's tempo while learning and then bring it up to speed for a real-time jam.

Meanwhile Smart Jam can automatically generate bass and drums backing tracks that are based on a player's own style and feel.

The Spark smart amp is up for pre-order now for US$209, around 30 percent off the expected retail price. Shipping is due to start in January, 2020. The video below has more.

SPARK - The Smart Way To Play And Jam

