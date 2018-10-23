The Boring Company put its tunneling machine to work at its headquarters in LA in October last year, beginning what it hopes will become its first demonstration tunnel. Musk has previously said that this could stretch as far as 13 mi (21 km) beneath the city, all the way to from LAX to Highway 101. He has now revealed that the length will be around 6,000 ft (1,800 m) long, and an opening event will be held on December 10.