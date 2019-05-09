The Mu-so has been built around Naim's own music streaming platform, reported to have been developed by 25 engineers over a three year period and designed to deliver "the very best performance whether playing your own digital music collection, a world of Internet radio, or music streaming services such as Tidal and Spotify." The system has Chromecast built in, is compatible with AirPlay 2, and is capable of playing digital music at up to 32-bit/384 kHz resolution.

