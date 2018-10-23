Designed by Dutch architecture firm Mecanoo, the National Kaohsiung Centre for the Arts is described as the largest performing arts center in the world and covers 141,000 sq m (1,500 sq ft) in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung. Built on former military land, the new facility sits alongside subtropical parklands and is inspired by Banyan trees, a species typical in the area with a distinctive web of sprawling trunks at its base.