You may think that your skin looks just as good as it always has, but … does it really? That's what Neutrogena's Skin360 system is reportedly able to deduce. Developed in partnership with New York-based company Fitskin, it consists of an iOS app and a device known as the SkinScanner, which gets mounted over your iPhone's camera.

The SkinScanner is held flush against the skin, and incorporates 12 LEDs, a 30x magnification lens, and sensors that obtain measurements both above and below the skin's surface. Syncing wirelessly with the Skin360 app, it captures the size and appearance of pores, the size and depth of lines/wrinkles, and it determines the skin's moisture levels.

Based on that data, the app uses machine learning to assign you a score based on how your skin compares to that of other people of your age. It also allows you to track how the condition of your skin changes over time, and advises courses of action (which involve buying Neutrogena products, of course) where applicable.

It should be noted that for now, at least, the system is concerned primarily with cosmetics, and not with actual skin health. If you're interested in a smartphone-based system that is, you might want to check out Nurugo's SmartUV.