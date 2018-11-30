Powering the new Mazda3 are any of four engines, depending on market. A 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder will be the engine upgrade option for most and the base engine will be either a 1.5-liter four or a 2.0-liter non-turbo four. A 1.8-liter diesel option is also listed, though Mazda has not yet announced which powertrain will be used in which markets, so it's unclear whether that will be offered in the United States.