In the Clubsport 23, the 370Z NISMO's original 3.7-liter engine was replaced with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 rated at 400 horsepower (298 kW), a 50 hp boost over the original. Steering, suspension, braking, and engine cooling enhancements were then made to follow the uptick in power and resulting performance. Custom body panels and a Gloss Burnt Orange body wrap were added, along with a full roll cage and custom upholstery. None of these parts are custom order, all are available out of a catalog now – including the NISMO-branded RAYS aluminum-alloy wheels and Hankook RS4 tires.