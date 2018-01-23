Several years ago, Singapore's Nanyang Technological University was trialling an autonomous shuttle for transporting people around the campus. Now, the university is experimenting with an electric shuttle that has a driver, but that takes just 20 seconds to recharge.

Although it does have a rechargeable battery pack that can take it up to 30 km (19 miles) if need be, that's mainly there as a backup. Primarily, it's powered by a supercapacitor that gets recharged within 20 seconds at the stations where the shuttle picks up and drops off passengers. The charging is done via a telescopic connector, and each charge takes the vehicle just 2 km (1.2 miles), so the stations are spaced accordingly.