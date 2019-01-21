It's this last fact that helped scholars to date the St Andrews periodic table. According to the university, the table is similar to the second version that Mendeleev drew up in 1869, but there are discrepancies. Gallium and scandium, discovered in 1875 and 1879, respectively, are included in the table, but germanium, which was discovered in 1886, is not. This corresponds to an inscription on the table, which reads, "Verlag v. Lenoir & Forster, Wien." referring to a Viennese scientific printer that was in business from 1877 to 1888. The purchase was made by professor of Chemistry Thomas Purdie, who had a strong interest in the rising field of organic chemistry.