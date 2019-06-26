"A hallmark of 3XN's design, the facade pays tribute to the Olympic spirit by emulating the graceful movements of an athlete," says the firm. "The dynamic, undulating flow of the facade appears differently from all angles, conveying the energy of an athlete in motion. In sports, movement leads to optimized performance; likewise, the formal manipulations of the building envelope have a direct effect on the building's functioning. Olympic House is a global icon and a symbol of the IOC, but it must also function as a busy workplace."