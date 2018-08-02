Alex Chinneck explores easy access by unzipping office buildingView gallery - 16 images
Whether levitating a building or making a house melt, Alex Chinneck is adept at transforming everyday architecture into works of art. His latest architectural sculpture is entitled Open to the public and creates the illusion of a dilapidated 1960s-era office building being zipped open.
Chinneck is understandably reluctant to reveal too much about the practical side of his art – to do so would spoil the magic, after all. However, the artist did share a few details to us over email.
The vertical zip measures about 8 m (25 ft)-tall, while the horizontal zip runs 15 m (50 ft) along the building. The artwork took 9 weeks to realize, from conception to completion, and involved a team of workers, including carpenters, painters, structural engineers, and casting specialists. Installation was very quick and the scaffolding was disassembled overnight for maximum effect.
We also asked Chinneck about his own influences and what he hopes people will take from this latest work.
"I'm driven by a desire to make the every day world appear extraordinary," said the artist. "In that sense, I'm influenced by Surrealism. I also enjoy pushing the boundaries of materials and their sculptural potential, and I like to research the history of the site itself – in this case, a former tannery. My primary concern is always that people enjoy it."
Open to the public is a temporary work and we've no word on how long it will last. Those who want to see it in person are encouraged to get themselves down to Tannery Lane, Ashford, Kent, in England.
If you can't make it, be sure to check out the work in the gallery.
Source: Alex Chinneck
