Early last year, YouTube guitar wizard Jared Dines began a quest to find a skilled luthier who could make him a one-off 17-string guitar. After being let down by a US builder, and left seriously out of pocket, Australian guitar maker of note Perry Ormsby stepped in to save the day. The result is the 18-string monster you see here, dubbed the Djent 2018.







Dines commissioned a New Hampshire maker to build him a 17-string guitar in the first half of 2017, and parted with US$1,200 for the build in good faith. After numerous delays, grainy photos of the creation appeared online in mid-October last year, and Dines was assured that beast of a noodle machine would soon follow.



But, in a movie-worthy twist, Dines released a video on his YouTube channel a week after the story went viral claiming he'd been scammed, and that the (allegedly) custom-built instrument was nothing more than a cheap online-bought imposter. Obviously upset by this turn of events, Dines appealed for a "legit" guitar maker to come to his rescue and build him a multi-stringed behemoth. Happily, his call was heard and answered by Australia's Ormsby Guitars.



Named the Djent 2018, the Ormsby creation actually rocks 18 strings, which are tuned as follows: A, E, B, G, D, A, E, B, F#, C#, G#, D#, E, B, F#, C#, G# and D# – phew. Dines said yesterday that it's taken him 2 hours to tune the guitar that will, according to its makers, "quite possibly defeat the black-holes of the Perseus galaxy for lowest note in the universe."



Sat atop the multiscale guitar's 2-piece Tasmanian Blackwood body are three custom-made Ormsby pickups, one ruling the six bass strings and two rail humbuckers looking after the rest. That body has been topped with genuine stone for a truly heavy rock aesthetic.



As you can imagine, the 9-piece mahogany, Tasmanian Blackwood and ebony bolt-on neck has quite a task fighting against all those strings to keep taught, and is helped by three dual-action truss rods and carbon reinforcements. Mid-point along the ebony fretboard, Ormsby has created a unique Jared Dines inlay. The headstock also sports real stone, with the logo giving off its own menacing glow thanks to LEDs installed behind the clear acrylic.

