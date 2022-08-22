A10 multitool wallet is a rugged one-stop shop for everyday survival

We've seen quite a few multitools over the years designed to slot right into a regular wallet for easy transport, and Dango Products has approached this type of thinking with a tactical precision. The company's A10 Spec-Ops Bifold Adapt Wallet is a versatile solution for survival enthusiasts, offering a rugged and stylish home for cards and cash, along with dedicated slots for not one but two of its multitools.

The A10 Spec-Ops is built around a ceramic-coated aluminum backplate and Dango Products' own flexible and water-resistant DTEX textured material. This forms a durable wallet designed to withstand inhospitable environments and look good while doing it, with enough capacity for some cash and up to 18 cards, depending on their thickness.

The MT05 tool can perform 18 functions Dango Products

The centerpiece of the wallet is the MT05 multi-tool, an 18-function implement crafted out of heat-treated stainless steel and designed for emergency scenarios. The tool can work as a seatbelt cutter, paracord tensioner, oxygen wrench, hex wrench, cutting blade, hammerhead, chisel, nail pryer and bottle opener, among other uses, and slots right into the DTEX holster fixed to the wallet's backplate.

The A10 Spec-Ops is priced at $159 Dango Products

Extending the versatility of the wallet is the inclusion of the MT01 Clasp multitool. This smaller sibling of the MT05 is also made from heat-treated stainless steel and acts as a small chisel, hex wrench, bottle opener and flathead and Philips head screwdrivers. Onboard the A10 Spec-Ops, it helps secure the wallet by serving as a clip on the backside to secure the bifold enclosure.

The MT01 Clasp doubles as a multitool and locking mechanism for the A10 Spec-Ops wallet Dango Products

Other features of the wallet include a dedicated slot for a pen or other cylindrical device, and the ability of the aluminum backplate to double as an RFID blocker. Priced at US$159, the A10 Spec-Ops is available now, and you can take a tour of the wallet in the video below.

A10 SPEC OPS BIFOLD ADAPT™ WALLET

Source: Dango Products