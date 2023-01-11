© 2023 New Atlas
Aero Build smart travel trailer loads up modern glamping comforts

By C.C. Weiss
January 10, 2023
Aero Build smart travel trailer loads up modern glamping comforts
Aero Build plans to launch the Coast trailer in the coming months
Not just any travel trailer would look good next to a stylish beachfront home, but the Aero Build Coast pulls it off
The Aero Build Coast is ready for off-grid boondocking thanks to its large battery bank and solar array
Inside, Aero Build equips the Coast like a modern condo, complete with smart home control touchscreens, all-electric appliances and two smart TVs
The pop-up bottle holder keeps the party hidden during the day and readily available at night
At camp with the Aero Build Coast camping trailer
The kitchen includes a tall refrigerator, dual-burner electric stove, range hood and microwave
The en suite bathroom splits out the sink and features a dry layout with separate shower and toilet
The new Coast camping trailer from Aero Build includes a host of electrical conveniences, such as a motorized awning and push-button hitch lift
At close to 5,000 pounds, the Aero Build Coast might not be ideal for an electric tow vehicle, but it does offer pure-electric camping capabilities
The Coast comes equipped with five roof-mounted solar panels that combine for 1,360 watts
Included heat and A/C and insulation made from New Zealand sheep's wool ensure the Coast is a comfy dwelling in all types of weather
The Coast trailer seats four and sleeps two on its convertible dinette
Aero Build plans to launch the Coast trailer in the coming months
A better look at the kitchen area
Dinette converted to bed
The two-panel door adds to the bathroom's flexibility
Aero Build includes 32-in TVs on both sides of the wardrobe
The TV just inside the entryway is set up for viewing from the dining area
Tennessee's Aero Build has established a business developing stylish, versatile trailers for mobile businesses, like coffee shops and juice bars. With the all-new Coast, it brings that type of flexible, modern style (and then some) to the travel trailer market. Built to thrive where other camping trailers fail – and look good doing it – the Coast is a fully-loaded dual-axle tagalong designed to run completely on electricity. An interior that could feature on the cover of a design magazine ensures that travelers enjoy the creature comforts of a modern smart home no matter where their adventures take them.

Aero Build aims to offer America's most advanced fully electric luxury RV. The foundation of that effort is a powerful off-grid electrical system meant to run all onboard systems and appliances without the need for LPG or shore power. That starts at the very top of the trailer with a 1,360-W roof-mounted array of monocrystalline solar panels charging an 810-Ah lithium-ion battery bank.

The Coast comes equipped with five roof-mounted solar panels that combine for 1,360 watts
All that solar and battery capacity powers not only basic camping amenities but also onboard luxuries like a smart home-style Firefly touchscreen control system, mobile Wi-Fi and dual 32-in smart TVs. Two 3,000-W inverters keep the AC equipment running smoothly, and the trailer also includes a 50-A hookup for connecting to shore power. Starlink internet is available for truly off-grid connectivity.

Aero Build does a nice job updating the look of a rather basic rounded-corner rectangular travel trailer by giving the fiberglass Coast a glossy black-and-white exterior design. That understated style continues inside, where white walls and furniture and black countertops dominate, accented by light and dark earth tones and ambient lighting.

The Coast trailer seats four and sleeps two on its convertible dinette
The 21-foot-long (6.4-m) Coast sleeps up to four people on a combination of its convertible front dinette double bed and rear 49 x 81-in (125 x 206-cm) master bed with gel memory foam mattress. The large, open kitchen dominates roughly half the driver-side wall opposite the entry door, relying on an all-electric Smeg appliance setup with dual-burner ceramic cooktop, stainless steel microwave and large 278-L fridge/freezer. Aero Build also adds a pop-up bar/wine holder to optimize countertop space.

The pop-up bottle holder keeps the party hidden during the day and readily available at night
The ensuite dry bathroom comes just as nicely outfitted as the kitchen. The sink is located separately from the bathroom, providing seamless access even if the toilet or shower is occupied. The main expandable bathroom compartment includes separate toilet and shower areas.

The Laveo Dry Flush waterless electric toilet eliminates the need to deal with black water – one of the biggest downsides of RVing – sealing and compressing waste down into an odorless cartridge that can be disposed of in the trash. Dry Flush says that each easily replaceable cartridge can handle between 15 and 25 uses.

The en suite bathroom splits out the sink and features a dry layout with separate shower and toilet
The shower boasts a Moen Nebia spa shower sprayer that's designed to deliver full-body rainfall coverage while using half the water of other showers. A 26.5-L water heater warms up the flow from the 151-L fresh water tank.

The Coast entryway and bedroom are separated by a tall wardrobe unit that also holds the bedroom and living area flat-panel TVs. The expanding bathroom door and bedroom curtain offer further separation and privacy.

Included heat and A/C and insulation made from New Zealand sheep's wool ensure the Coast is a comfy dwelling in all types of weather
Other onboard Coast amenities include an electric outside awning with LED lighting, a 13,500-BTU rooftop air conditioner, dual 500-W toe kick heaters, a battery and water tank monitoring system with remote connection, and sustainable, high-performance Havelock wool insulation. The trailer rides on a Lippert galvanized steel chassis and torsion axle suspension and weighs in just under 5,000 lb (2,268 kg).

The Coast starts at US$124,900 fully equipped and is available for preorder now. Aero Build plans to begin deliveries in spring 2023 (Northern Hemisphere). You can take a quick tour of the interior in the video below.

Coast by Aero Build - Virtual Tour of our new line of Fully Electric Luxury RV's

Source: Aero Build

